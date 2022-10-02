What's the Kennection? #30
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What Herman Melville novella is the story of a sailor whose last words turn out to be “God bless Captain Vere!”?
— — — — — // — — — —
2. Quirinus is the first name of which Hogwarts teacher, possessed by Voldemort in the first Harry Potter book?
— — — — — — — —
3. What 1987 ABC series followed TV’s first “computer-generated” host—actually actor Matt Frewer wearing prosthetic makeip?
— — — // — — — — — — — —
4. Before Charles III, the last time Britain had a king was 1952. Who was that man, Princess Elizabeth’s father?
— — — — — — // — —
5. Which Looney Tunes character actually wore pants in a few cartoons, including “Tick Tock Tuckered” and “Brother Brat”?
— — — — — // — — —
