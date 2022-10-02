Mental Floss
KENNECTIONS

What's the Kennection? #30

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
facebooktwitterreddit
1 of 3

Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

1.  What Herman Melville novella is the story of a sailor whose last words turn out to be “God bless Captain Vere!”? 

— — — — — // — — — —

2.  Quirinus is the first name of which Hogwarts teacher, possessed by Voldemort in the first Harry Potter book? 

— — — — — — — —

3.  What 1987 ABC series followed TV’s first “computer-generated” host—actually actor Matt Frewer wearing prosthetic makeip?

— — — // — — — — — — — —

4. Before Charles III, the last time Britain had a king was 1952.  Who was that man, Princess Elizabeth’s father?

— — — — — — // — —

5.  Which Looney Tunes character actually wore pants in a few cartoons, including “Tick Tock Tuckered” and “Brother Brat”?

— — — — — // — — —

ANSWERS ----->

facebooktwitterreddit