What's the Kennection? #30
1. What Herman Melville novella is the story of a sailor whose last words turn out to be “God bless Captain Vere!”?
BILLY BUDD
2. Quirinus is the first name of which Hogwarts teacher, possessed by Voldemort in the first Harry Potter book?
QUIRRELL
3. What 1987 ABC series followed TV’s first “computer-generated” host—actually actor Matt Frewer wearing prosthetic makeip?
MAX HEADROOM
4. Before Charles III, the last time Britain had a king was 1952. Who was that man, Princess Elizabeth’s father?
GEORGE VI
5. Which Looney Tunes character actually wore pants in a few cartoons, including “Tick Tock Tuckered” and “Brother Brat”?
PORKY PIG
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->