What's the Kennection? #33
1. What’s the name of Michael and Gertie’s brother who befriends the title alien in E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial?
ELLIOTT
2. What new first name did comedian John Sanford adopt as part of his stage name in the 1940s, a nod to the color of his hair?
REDD
3. What upstart carmaker made only 51 of its groundbreaking “Torpedo” 48 sedans before scandal and bankruptcy shut it down?
TUCKER
4. In honor of a Canadian environmentalist named Mowat, what did Lynn Johnston name the family sheepdog in her comic strip For Better or For Worse?
FARLEY
5. In a game of roshambo, what’s the most common move, thrown 35.4% of the time?
ROCK
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->