What's the Kennection? #34
2 of 3
1. What key on a computer keyboard moves the cursor to the last character of a line (in Windows) or scrolls to the bottom of a window (on Macs)?
END
2. America’s Test Kitchen says you can substitute bass, halibut, or grouper for the “red” variety of what Atlantic fish?
SNAPPER
3. What does the ‘S’ stand for in the name of the government agency OSHA?
SAFETY
4. What term do anglers use for fishing gear, derived from a Dutch word for a ship’s rigging?
TACKLE
5. In 2013, what Canadian band did Rolling Stone readers vote the second-worst band of the 1990s, behind only Creed?
NICKELBACK
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->