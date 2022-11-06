What's the Kennection? #35
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What D.C. university’s Hoya Battalion was named by the U.S. Army Cadet Command as the nation’s best senior ROTC unit?
— — — — — — — — — —
2. On Disney’s TV show, what plucky peasant girl became a princess—“the First”—of Enchancia?
— — — — —
3. What city’s SAP Center is known as the “Shark Tank,” because of the NHL team that plays there?
— — — // — — — —
4. For his military success against Napoleon, Arthur Wellesley was given what Somerset dukedom in 1814?
— — — — — — — — — —
5. What Trojan prince awarded a fateful golden apple to Aphrodite, judging her the most beautiful goddess of Olympus?
— — — — —
