What's the Kennection? #35
2 of 3
1. What D.C. university’s Hoya Battalion was named by the U.S. Army Cadet Command as the nation’s best senior ROTC unit?
GEORGETOWN
2. On Disney’s TV show, what plucky peasant girl became a princess—“the First”—of Enchancia?
SOFIA
3. What city’s SAP Center is known as the “Shark Tank,” because of the NHL team that plays there?
SAN JOSE
4. For his military success against Napoleon, Arthur Wellesley was given what Somerset dukedom in 1814?
WELLINGTON
5. What Trojan prince awarded a fateful golden apple to Aphrodite, judging her the most beautiful goddess of Olympus?
PARIS
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->