What's the Kennection? #36
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. On what holiday in 1929 were seven members of Bugs Moran’s gang machine-gunned in a garage on Chicago’s North Side?
— — — — — — — — — — — // — — —
2. Buzz Aldrin became the last surviving Apollo 11 astronaut when what command module pilot passed away last April?
— — — — — — — // — — — — — — —
3. What brand of sliced bread boasted that it “helps build strong bodies 12 ways”?
— — — — — —
4. Which London district, home to Portobello Road Market, is believed to be named for a Saxon band called the “sons of Cnotta”?
— — — — — — — // — — — —
5. In a 1964 hit, whom did Roy Orbison beg to “stop awhile,” “talk awhile,” and “give your smile to me”?
— — — — — — // — — — — —
