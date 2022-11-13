What's the Kennection? #36
2 of 3
1. On what holiday in 1929 were seven members of Bugs Moran’s gang machine-gunned in a garage on Chicago’s North Side?
VALENTINE’S DAY
2. Buzz Aldrin became the last surviving Apollo 11 astronaut when what command module pilot passed away last April?
MICHAEL COLLINS
3. What brand of sliced bread boasted that it “helps build strong bodies 12 ways”?
WONDER
4. Which London district, home to Portobello Road Market, is believed to be named for a Saxon band called the “sons of Cnotta”?
NOTTING HILL
5. In a 1964 hit, whom did Roy Orbison beg to “stop awhile,” “talk awhile,” and “give your smile to me”?
PRETTY WOMAN
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->