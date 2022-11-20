Mental Floss
KENNECTIONS

What's the Kennection? #37

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
1 of 3

Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

1.  The Pacific island Mas a Tierra has been renamed for what 1719 novel, because sailor Alexander Selkirk was marooned there four years?

— — — — — — — — // — — — — — —

2.  What dancer played the title character in the 1951 Best Picture winner An American in Paris?   

— — — — // — — — — —

3. What’s the only kind of bird that can swim but cannot fly?

— — — — — — —

4. What music superstar is also Barbados’s national ambassador for culture and youth?

— — — — — — —

5. What 2004 stage musical added new songs like “Cherry Tree Lane” and “Practically Perfect” to 1960s-era classics like “Chim Chim Cher-ee”?

— — — — // — — — — — — —

ANSWERS ----->

