What's the Kennection? #37
1. The Pacific island Mas a Tierra has been renamed for what 1719 novel, because sailor Alexander Selkirk was marooned there four years?
ROBINSON CRUSOE
2. What dancer played the title character in the 1951 Best Picture winner An American in Paris?
GENE KELLY
3. What’s the only kind of bird that can swim but cannot fly?
PENGUIN
4. What music superstar is also Barbados’s national ambassador for culture and youth?
RIHANNA
5. What 2004 stage musical added new songs like “Cherry Tree Lane” and “Practically Perfect” to 1960s-era classics like “Chim Chim Cher-ee”?
MARY POPPINS
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->