Mental Floss
KENNECTIONS

What's the Kennection? #38

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 3
Next

Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

1.  A national hero on two continents, Lafayette held what title in the French nobility, higher than a comte but lower than a duc?

— — — — — — —

2. What Fort Worth-based carrier used the ad slogan “Something special in the air” for over 15 years?

— — — — — — — — // — — — — — — — —

3. As They Might Be Giants reminded us, New York was known by what name when it was a Dutch colony?

— — — // — — — — — — — — —

4.  The Cocoanut Grove was located in what Los Angeles hotel, where Robert Kennedy was assassinated in 1960?

— — — — — — — — — —

5. What playwright fictionalized his own youth in his “Eugene trilogy,” beginning with Brighton Beach Memoirs and Biloxi Blues?

— — — — // — — — — —

ANSWERS ----->

facebooktwitterreddit