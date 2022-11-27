What's the Kennection? #38
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. A national hero on two continents, Lafayette held what title in the French nobility, higher than a comte but lower than a duc?
— — — — — — —
2. What Fort Worth-based carrier used the ad slogan “Something special in the air” for over 15 years?
— — — — — — — — // — — — — — — — —
3. As They Might Be Giants reminded us, New York was known by what name when it was a Dutch colony?
— — — // — — — — — — — — —
4. The Cocoanut Grove was located in what Los Angeles hotel, where Robert Kennedy was assassinated in 1960?
— — — — — — — — — —
5. What playwright fictionalized his own youth in his “Eugene trilogy,” beginning with Brighton Beach Memoirs and Biloxi Blues?
— — — — // — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->