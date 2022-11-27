What's the Kennection? #38
1. A national hero on two continents, Lafayette held what title in the French nobility, higher than a comte but lower than a duc?
MARQUIS
2. What Fort Worth-based carrier used the ad slogan “Something special in the air” for over fifteen years?
AMERICAN AIRLINES
3. As They Might Be Giants reminded us, New York was known by what name when it was a Dutch colony?
NEW AMSTERDAM
4. The Cocoanut Grove was located in what Los Angeles hotel, where Robert Kennedy was assassinated in 1960?
AMBASSADOR
5. What playwright fictionalized his own youth in his “Eugene trilogy,” beginning with Brighton Beach Memoirs and Biloxi Blues?
NEIL SIMON
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->