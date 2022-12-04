What's the Kennection? #39
1 of 3
1. The official state song of Florida, commonly called “Swanee River,” is actually named for what fondly remembered people “at home”?
— — — // — — — — —
2. In Roman myth, what powerful god received epithets like Caelestis (“heavenly”) and Tonans (“thunderer”)?
— — — — — — —
3. In the first line of “Big Yellow Taxi,” Joni Mitchell laments the fact that “they paved paradise and put up” what?
— // — — — — — — — // — — —
4. “Chicken Foot” and “Mexican Train” are table games played with what pieces?
— — — — — — — —
5. Africa’s iconic panthers are actually a recessive, black-furred variety of what great cats?
— — — — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->