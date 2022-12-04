Mental Floss
KENNECTIONS

What's the Kennection? #39

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
1.  The official state song of Florida, commonly called “Swanee River,” is actually named for what fondly remembered people “at home”?

— — — // — — — — —

2. In Roman myth, what powerful god received epithets like Caelestis (“heavenly”) and Tonans (“thunderer”)?

— — — — — — —

3. In the first line of “Big Yellow Taxi,” Joni Mitchell laments the fact that “they paved paradise and put up” what?

— // — — — — — — — // — — —

4.  “Chicken Foot” and “Mexican Train” are table games played with what pieces?

— — — — — — — —

5.  Africa’s iconic panthers are actually a recessive, black-furred variety of what great cats?

— — — — — — — —

ANSWERS ----->

