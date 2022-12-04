What's the Kennection? #39
2 of 3
1. The official state song of Florida, commonly called “Swanee River,” is actually named for what fondly remembered people “at home”?
OLD FOLKS
2. In Roman myth, what powerful god received epithets like Caelestis (“heavenly”) and Tonans (“thunderer”)?
JUPITER
3. In the first line of “Big Yellow Taxi,” Joni Mitchell laments the fact that “they paved paradise and put up” what?
A PARKING LOT
4. “Chicken Foot” and “Mexican Train” are table games played with what pieces?
DOMINOES
5. Africa’s iconic panthers are actually a recessive, black-furred variety of what great cats?
LEOPARDS
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->