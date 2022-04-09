What's the Kennection? #4
Welcome to the all-new edition of Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out?
1. What ancient Egyptian goddess revived her husband Osiris—even after his genitals were eaten by a fish?
— — — —
2. What American university is the appropriate home of the Hospitality & Esports Innovation Lab and the International Center for Gaming Regulation?
— — — —
3. Who’s the only actor ever Oscar-nominated posthumously in two consecutive years, for East of Eden and Giant?
— — — — — / — — — —
4. What general’s amputated arm was buried in a private cemetery near Chancellorsville, Virginia, in 1863?
— — — — — — — — — / — — — — — — —
5. What character speaks the last word of the movie Rogue One: “Hope”?
— — — — — — — — / — — — —
ANSWERS ----->