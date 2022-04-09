Mental Floss
What's the Kennection? #4

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
1. What ancient Egyptian goddess revived her husband Osiris—even after his genitals were eaten by a fish?

ISIS

2.  What American university is the appropriate home of the Hospitality & Esports Innovation Lab and the International Center for Gaming Regulation?

UNLV

3.  Who’s the only actor ever Oscar-nominated posthumously in two consecutive years, for East of Eden and Giant?

JAMES DEAN

4.  What general’s amputated arm was buried in a private cemetery near Chancellorsville, Virginia, in 1863?

STONEWALL JACKSON

5.  What character speaks the last word of the movie Rogue One: “Hope”?

PRINCESS LEIA

WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->

