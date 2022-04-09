What's the Kennection? #4
1. What ancient Egyptian goddess revived her husband Osiris—even after his genitals were eaten by a fish?
ISIS
2. What American university is the appropriate home of the Hospitality & Esports Innovation Lab and the International Center for Gaming Regulation?
UNLV
3. Who’s the only actor ever Oscar-nominated posthumously in two consecutive years, for East of Eden and Giant?
JAMES DEAN
4. What general’s amputated arm was buried in a private cemetery near Chancellorsville, Virginia, in 1863?
STONEWALL JACKSON
5. What character speaks the last word of the movie Rogue One: “Hope”?
PRINCESS LEIA
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->