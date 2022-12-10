What's the Kennection? #40
1. What company’s CEO has been Tim Cook since 2011?
APPLE
2. What band had its biggest U.S. hit with “Sunshine of Your Love,” in which Eric Clapton’s guitar solo quotes the pop standard “Blue Moon”?
CREAM
3. Christian Dior was the first designer to apply the name of what party drink to a new kind of semi-formal dress?
COCKTAIL
4. What’s the only city in New York state in which an NFL team plays its home games?
BUFFALO
5. Zinc citrate is added to toothpaste because it slows dental plaque from hardening into a layer of calculus, better known as what?
TARTAR
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->