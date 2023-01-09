What's the Kennection? #43
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What jersey number has been retired by every single NHL team in honor of Wayne Gretzky—coincidentally, also the year of his retirement?
2. What 1740 book by Samuel Richardson, one of the first English novels, was satirized by Henry Fielding as “Shamela”?
3. On Fred Rogers’s TV show, a toy trolley took viewers into 'The Neighborhood of' what childhood activity?
4. What’s the name of Patricia Arquette’s older sister, also a successful film actress and fellow Emmy nominee?
5. On what continent does the Prime Meridian meet the Tropic of Cancer?
