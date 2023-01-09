What's the Kennection? #43
1. What jersey number has been retired by every single NHL team in honor of Wayne Gretzky—coincidentally, also the year of his retirement?
99
2. What 1740 book by Samuel Richardson, one of the first English novels, was satirized by Henry Fielding as “Shamela”?
PAMELA
3. On Fred Rogers’s TV show, a toy trolley took viewers into “the Neighborhood of” what childhood activity?
MAKE BELIEVE
4. What’s the name of Patricia Arquette’s older sister, also a successful film actress and fellow Emmy nominee?
ROSANNA
5. On what continent does the Prime Meridian meet the Tropic of Cancer?
AFRICA
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->