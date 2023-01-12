What's the Kennection? #44
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What’s the name of the obsequious assistant played by a young Philip Seymour Hoffman in The Big Lebowski?
— — — — — —
2. Louis Begley wrote a trilogy of novels “About” what title retired lawyer, later adapted into a Jack Nicholson movie?
— — — — — — —
3. What black powder, made from ground stibnite, did the Ancient Egyptians use as eyeliner and mascara?
— — — —
4. What city is home to North Dakota’s state capitol building—not a dome, but an 18-story Art Deco skyscraper?
— — — — — — — —
5. Though Charles Schulz himself preferred Brahms, which Peanuts character idolized Ludwig van Beethoven?
— — — — — — — — —
