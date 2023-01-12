Mental Floss
What's the Kennection? #44

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

1.  What’s the name of the obsequious assistant played by a young Philip Seymour Hoffman in The Big Lebowski? 

— — — — — —

2. Louis Begley wrote a trilogy of novels “About” what title retired lawyer, later adapted into a Jack Nicholson movie?

— — — — — — —

3. What black powder, made from ground stibnite, did the Ancient Egyptians use as eyeliner and mascara?

— — — —

4.  What city is home to North Dakota’s state capitol building—not a dome, but an 18-story Art Deco skyscraper?

— — — — — — — —

5. Though Charles Schulz himself preferred Brahms, which Peanuts character idolized Ludwig van Beethoven? 

— — — — — — — — —

ANSWERS ----->

