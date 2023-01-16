What's the Kennection? #45
1. What Middle Aramaic word for “son” is often found in Jewish surnames—and coming of age rituals?
BAR
2. What kind of tree is called “very pretty” in Trini Lopez’s signature hit folk song?
LEMON
3. Strictly speaking, Big Ben is not the name of an iconic London clock tower, but rather of the largest what found within that tower?
BELL
4. How many players are there on a Quidditch team?
SEVEN
5. What is the most popular flavor of both Popsicles and Jelly Belly jelly beans?
CHERRY
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->