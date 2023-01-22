What's the Kennection? #46
2 of 3
1. The ICS, which prohibits beans and spaghetti as ingredients at its cook-offs, is the international society for what dish?
CHILI
2. According to Emily Dickinson, what virtue is “the thing with feathers that perches in the soul”?
HOPE
3. Despite the Weights and Measures (Metric System) Act of 1896, road signs in the U.K. still mostly use what units for distances?
MILES
4. What appropriately presidential name is Mr. Smith’s first name in the movie Mr. Smith Goes to Washington?
JEFFERSON
5. Which instrument in a string quartet is tuned an octave above the cello?
VIOLA
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->