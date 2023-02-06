Mental Floss
What's the Kennection? #48

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

1. What animals live in an apiary?

— — — —

2.  Sulivan’s Island in Charleston, South Carolina, is the only one of America’s 700 of what structures to have an elevator? 

— — — — — — — — — — —

3. A 1981 article in Management Review magazine first proposed the five SMART criteria for setting what?

— — — — —

4.  What did Benjamin Mee buy in Dartmoor, England in 2006, which inspired his book and later a Matt Damon film? 

— // — — —

5.  According to the Hollies and Neil Diamond, “the load doesn’t weigh me down at all” because “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s” what?

— — // — — — — — — —

ANSWERS ----->

