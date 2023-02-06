What's the Kennection? #48
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What animals live in an apiary?
— — — —
2. Sulivan’s Island in Charleston, South Carolina, is the only one of America’s 700 of what structures to have an elevator?
— — — — — — — — — — —
3. A 1981 article in Management Review magazine first proposed the five SMART criteria for setting what?
— — — — —
4. What did Benjamin Mee buy in Dartmoor, England in 2006, which inspired his book and later a Matt Damon film?
— // — — —
5. According to the Hollies and Neil Diamond, “the load doesn’t weigh me down at all” because “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s” what?
— — // — — — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->