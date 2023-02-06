What's the Kennection? #48
1. What animals live in an apiary?
BEES
2. Sulivan’s Island in Charleston, South Carolina, is the only one of America’s 700 of what structures to have an elevator?
LIGHTHOUSES
3. A 1981 article in Management Review magazine first proposed the five SMART criteria for setting what?
GOALS
4. What did Benjamin Mee buy in Dartmoor, England in 2006, which inspired his book and later a Matt Damon film?
A ZOO
5. According to the Hollies and Neil Diamond, “the load doesn’t weigh me down at all” because “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s” what?
MY BROTHER
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->