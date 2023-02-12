What's the Kennection? #49
1. What apex predators of Asia were sadly declared extinct in the nation of Cambodia in 2016?
TIGERS
2. What soul band’s hit “Three Times a Lady” was inspired by a toast at Lionel Richie’s parents’ anniversary party?
COMMODORES
3. Which Star Wars TV show follows the crew of a ship called the Ghost?
REBELS
4. What does the ‘V’ stand for in VOA, the nonprofit that’s one of the nation’s largest service organizations?
VOLUNTEERS
5. An uncredited Quentin Tarantino wrote the dialogue about comic books in what 1995 Denzel Washington submarine thriller?
CRIMSON TIDE
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->