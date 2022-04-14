What's the Kennection? #5
Welcome to the all-new edition of Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out?
1. What Indigenous group is now usually divided into the Inuit and the Yupik, as the original term is associated with a Cree word meaning “eater of raw meat”?
— — — — — — —
2. What company runs a namesake theme park near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, with a roller coaster called Candymonium?
— — — — — — —
3. What sculptor’s famous Thinker was originally a figure from his The Gates of Hell commission, perhaps representing Dante himself?
— — — — — — — / — — — — —
4. In Matthew chapter 27, who goes to the temple to return thirty pieces of silver to the chief priests?
— — — — — / — — — — — — — —
5. What smarmy bad guy is voiced by Rupert Everett in the Shrek movies?
— — — — — — / — — — — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->