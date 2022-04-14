What's the Kennection? #5
1. What indigenous group is now usually divided into the Inuit and the Yupik, as the original term is associated with a Cree word meaning “eater of raw meat”?
ESKIMOS
2. What company runs a namesake theme park near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania with a roller coaster called Candymonium?
HERSHEY
3. What sculptor’s famous Thinker was originally a figure from his The Gates of Hell commission, perhaps representing Dante himself?
AUGUSTE RODIN
4. In Matthew chapter 27, who goes to the temple to return thirty pieces of silver to the chief priests?
JUDAS ISCARIOT
5. What smarmy bad guy is voiced by Rupert Everett in the Shrek movies?
PRINCE CHARMING
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->