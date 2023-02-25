What's the Kennection? #50
1. A pioneer ballad asks, “Did you ever hear tell of Sweet Betsy from” what eastern Missouri county?
PIKE
2. What common nickname for the planet Venus is also the source for the biblical name “Lucifer”?
MORNING STAR
3. As opposed to pizzicato, the instruction arco tells musicians to play their instrument with what item?
BOW
4. What middle name did singer James Bass use as his first name as a member of NSYNC?
LANCE
5. What self-defense brand uses pepper spray as its active ingredient today, not the phenacyl chloride tear gas it originally contained in 1965?
MACE
