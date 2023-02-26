What's the Kennection? #51
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What sportscaster, a former Harvard basketball star and roommate of Cornel West, has hosted The NFL Today since 2017?
— — — — — // — — — — —
2. What rock legend of hits like “Runaround Sue” gave up his seat to Ritchie Valens on the ill-fated plane that crashed in 1959?
— — — —
3. Gene Hackman was fired from the movie The Graduate for appearing too young to play what cuckolded character?
— — // — — — — — — — —
4. According to his original 1955 TV theme song, who “was once a little green slab of clay”?
— — — — —
5. Japanese soba noodles and Russian blini are both traditionally made with what gluten-free “pseudo-grain”?
— — — — — — — — —
