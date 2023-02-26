What's the Kennection? #51
1. What sportscaster, a former Harvard basketball star and roommate of Cornel West, has hosted The NFL Today since 2017?
JAMES BROWN
2. What rock legend of hits like “Runaround Sue” gave up his seat to Ritchie Valens on the ill-fated plane that crashed in 1959?
DION
3. Gene Hackman was fired from the movie The Graduate for appearing too young to play what cuckolded character?
MR. ROBINSON
4. According to his original 1955 TV theme song, who “was once a little green slab of clay”?
GUMBY
5. Japanese soba noodles and Russian blini are both traditionally made with what gluten-free “pseudo-grain”?
BUCKWHEAT
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->