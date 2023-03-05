What's the Kennection? #52
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. Lauren Conrad’s friendship with Heidi Montag ended in “You Know What You Did,” a 2007 episode of what reality show?
— — — // — — — — —
2. What word for “in the manner of coal miners” may recount the origin of a pasta dish made with eggs, cheese, and cured pork?
— — — — — — — — —
3. As commemorated in the title of a 2012 crime movie, Schenectady is a Mohawk name meaning “the place beyond” what?
— — — // — — — — —
4. Which NFL team moved from Chicago to St. Louis in 1960, and then to Phoenix in 1988?
— — — // — — — — — — — — —
5. Last year, Kia purchased the naming rights to what Inglewood venue, a Los Angeles-area landmark since 1967?
— — — // — — — — —
