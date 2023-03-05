What's the Kennection? #52
1. Lauren Conrad’s friendship with Heidi Montag ended in “You Know What You Did,” a 2007 episode of what reality show?
THE HILLS
2. What word for “in the manner of coal miners” may recount the origin of a pasta dish made with eggs, cheese, and cured pork?
CARBONARA
3. As commemorated in the title of a 2012 crime movie, Schenectady is a Mohawk name meaning “the place beyond” what?
THE PINES
4. Which NFL team moved from Chicago to St. Louis in 1960, and then to Phoenix in 1988?
THE CARDINALS
5. Last year, Kia purchased the naming rights to what Inglewood venue, an L.A.-area landmark since 1967?
THE FORUM
