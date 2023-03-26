What's the Kennection? #55
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What American political matriarch opened her memoir Times to Remember with the lines from Ecclesiastes she read at her son’s funeral?
2. What silent movie comedian did Orson Welles call “deeply dumb,” opining that Modern Times “doesn’t have a good moment in it”?
3. What 1817 Walter Scott novel is a wildly inaccurate portrait of the title character, a legendary Scottish outlaw?
4. What golfer’s famous “army” began with a huge group of uniformed GIs who showed up at the 1959 Masters?
5. After retiring from Hollywood, who married Charles Alden Black in 1950 and was later named U.S. ambassador to Ghana?
