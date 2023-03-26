What's the Kennection? #55
1. What American political matriarch opened her memoir Times to Remember with the lines from Ecclesiastes she read at her son’s funeral?
ROSE KENNEDY
2. What silent movie comedian did Orson Welles call “deeply dumb,” opining that Modern Times “doesn’t have a good moment in it”?
CHARLIE CHAPLIN
3. What 1817 Walter Scott novel is a wildly inaccurate portrait of the title character, a legendary Scottish outlaw?
ROB ROY
4. What golfer’s famous “army” began with a huge group of uniformed GIs who showed up at the 1959 Masters?
ARNOLD PALMER
5. After retiring from Hollywood, who married Charles Alden Black in 1950 and was later named U.S. ambassador to Ghana?
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->