What's the Kennection? #56
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. In Calvin and Hobbes comics, where would you find that Calvin’s monster nemesis “is drooling”?
— — — — — // — — — // — — —
2. What 1990s TV show set in Acme Acres was Steven Spielberg’s first foray into TV animation, before he tackled Animaniacs?
— — — — // — — — — // — — — — — — — — — —
3. What kind of business does Adrian work at in the movie Rocky?
— // — — — // — — — — —
4. What iconic Gothic-Tudor residence in Los Angeles is being restored by new owner Daren Metropolous, including its famous “grotto”?
— — — // — — — — — — — // — — — — — — —
5. On what holiday did Dutch explorer Jacob Roggeveen first spot the Polynesian island of Rapa Nui, with its famous stone moai?
— — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->