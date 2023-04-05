What's the Kennection? #56
1. In Calvin and Hobbes comics, where would you find that Calvin’s monster nemesis “is drooling”?
UNDER THE BED
2. What 1990s TV show set in Acme Acres was Steven Spielberg’s first foray into TV animation, before he tackled Animaniacs?
TINY TOON ADVENTURES
3. What kind of business does Adrian work at in the movie Rocky?
A PET STORE
4. What iconic Gothic-Tudor residence in Los Angeles is being restored by new owner Daren Metropolous, including its famous “grotto”?
THE PLAYBOY MANSION
5. On what holiday did Dutch explorer Jacob Roggeveen first spot the Polynesian island of Rapa Nui, with its famous stone moai?
EASTER
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->
What's the Kennection?
ALL HAVE BUNNIES