What's the Kennection? #58
1. Philosopher Thomas Hobbes was the first to write about a final piece of what substance breaking a horse’s back?
STRAW
2. Roger Zelazny wrote ten “Chronicles” about what fantasy world ruled by nine princes?
AMBER
3. Back when it was a British colony, the African nation of Ghana was named for what valuable export?
GOLD
4. What fruit was the original garnish for a martini, before green olives became more common?
LEMON
5. What bird is named for the southernmost islands in Spain, where it originates?
CANARY
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->