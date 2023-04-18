Mental Floss
What's the Kennection? #58

Ken Jennings
1.  Philosopher Thomas Hobbes was the first to write about a final piece of what substance breaking a horse’s back?

STRAW

2.  Roger Zelazny wrote ten “Chronicles” about what fantasy world ruled by nine princes?  

AMBER

3.  Back when it was a British colony, the African nation of Ghana was named for what valuable export?

GOLD

4.  What fruit was the original garnish for a martini, before green olives became more common?

LEMON

5.  What bird is named for the southernmost islands in Spain, where it originates?

CANARY

WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->

