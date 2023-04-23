What's the Kennection? #59
1. A calzone-like Italian dish is named for what volcano off Sicily, which last erupted in 2019?
STROMBOLI
2. Which card in a standard 52-card deck is identified with the beautiful and daring biblical heroine Judith?
THE QUEEN OF HEARTS
3. On Friends, what’s the name of Phoebe Buffay’s identical twin sister, first played by Lisa Kudrow on Mad About You?
URSULA
4. In a classic comic strip, what bumbling Frenchman would often say, “After you, my dear Alphonse” to his brother?
GASTON
5. “Cicatrix” is a medical term for what physical feature, associated with famous historical figures from Henry V to Al Capone?
SCAR
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->