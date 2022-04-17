What's the Kennection? #6
1. In 1687, Isaac Newton invented classical mechanics by publishing his famous three laws of what?
MOTION
2. What name was shared by pigs on the TV shows Green Acres and Kipper?
ARNOLD
3. What tough Boston detective is “for hire” in forty novels by Robert B. Parker?
SPENSER
4. In 2013, Argentina’s Jorge Bergoglio became the first person from the Southern Hemisphere named to what office?
POPE
5. According to Nazi playwright Hanns Johst, “When I hear the word culture, I reach for my” what American pistol?
BROWNING
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->