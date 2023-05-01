What's the Kennection? #60
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. All four gospels record that, after Jesus’ baptism, the Holy Ghost descends on Him like what bird?
— — — —
2. What common unit of angle measurement is roughly equal to 17.45 milliradians?
— — — — — —
3. For U.S. government documents, what’s the second of the three levels of classification, above “Confidential”?
— — — — — —
4. What French word for “raw” or “unrefined” is used for sparkling wines that are less sweet than sec or doux ones?
— — — —
5. Hall of Famer Larry Little was a fixture at which of the five offensive line positions for the 1970s Miami Dolphins dynasty?
— — — — — // — — — — —
