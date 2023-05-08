What's the Kennection? #61
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. The Disney attractions Radiator Springs Racers and Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree are based on what 2006 movie?
— — — —
2. Many of the best-preserved Roman mosaics, like the famous Battle of Issus, were found on what parts of Roman palaces?
— — — — — —
3. What ZZ Top song, the band’s biggest hit single, is about a girl who “knows how to use” the title attribute?
— — — —
4. The sports expression “hang ten” derives from athletes hanging all ten toes off the edges of what items?
— — — — — — — — — —
5. In 1678, drama critic Thomas Rymer first described what type of fitting “justice,” which later named a Janet Jackson-Tupac movie?
— — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->