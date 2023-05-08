What's the Kennection? #61
By Ken Jennings
1. The Disney attractions Radiator Springs Racers and Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree are based on what 2006 movie?
CARS
2. Many of the best-preserved Roman mosaics, like the famous Battle of Issus, were found on what parts of Roman palaces?
FLOORS
3. What ZZ Top song, the band’s biggest hit single, is about a girl who “knows how to use” the title attribute?
LEGS
4. The sports expression “hang ten” derives from athletes hanging all ten toes off the edges of what items?
SURFBOARDS
5. In 1678, drama critic Thomas Rymer first described what type of fitting “justice,” which later named a Janet Jackson-Tupac movie?
POETIC
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->