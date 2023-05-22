What's the Kennection? #63
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. In a Greek legend from antiquity, the Phrygians got a new king after the slicing of what knot?
— — — — — — —
2. A Martian comes from Mars, but what would an alien from Jupiter be called?
— — — — — —
3. On what dark Fox sitcom did Stacy Keach play the title character’s alcoholic father Ken?
— — — — —
4. What’s the name of Hamlet’s evil, usurping uncle—though no one in Shakespeare’s play ever calls him by his name?
— — — — — — — —
5. What does the “T” stand for in the name of Star Trek’s Captain James T. Kirk?
— — — — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->