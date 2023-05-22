Mental Floss

What's the Kennection? #63

By Ken Jennings

Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 3
Next

Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

1.  In a Greek legend from antiquity, the Phrygians got a new king after the slicing of what knot?

— — — — — — —

2.  A Martian comes from Mars, but what would an alien from Jupiter be called?

— — — — — —

3.  On what dark Fox sitcom did Stacy Keach play the title character’s alcoholic father Ken?

— — — — —

4.  What’s the name of Hamlet’s evil, usurping uncle—though no one in Shakespeare’s play ever calls him by his name?

— — — — — — — —

5.  What does the “T” stand for in the name of Star Trek’s Captain James T. Kirk?

— — — — — — — —

ANSWERS ----->

Home/KENNECTIONS