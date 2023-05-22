What's the Kennection? #63
By Ken Jennings
1. In a Greek legend from antiquity, the Phrygians got a new king after the slicing of what knot?
GORDIAN
2. A Martian comes from Mars, but what would an alien from Jupiter be called?
JOVIAN
3. On what dark Fox sitcom did Stacy Keach play the title character’s alcoholic father Ken?
TITUS
4. What’s the name of Hamlet’s evil, usurping uncle—though no one in Shakespeare’s play ever calls him by his name?
CLAUDIUS
5. What does the “T” stand for in the name of Star Trek’s Captain James T. Kirk?
TIBERIUS
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->