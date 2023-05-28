What's the Kennection? #64
By Ken Jennings
1. What name did St. Louis choose in 1967 for its new NHL team, borrowed from a 1914 song by W. C. Handy?
BLUES
2. In 2011, the first tabletop game to be a Kickstarter success came packaged with 550 of what items “Against Humanity”?
CARDS
3. The 13th-century Golden Legend is our most important source for the story of St. George’s battle with what opponent?
THE DRAGON
4. What Italian company had Tom Ford as its creative director from 1994 to 2004?
GUCCI
5. Japan is often called “the Land of” what symbol, depicted on its Meiji-era Kyojitsu-ku flag?
THE RISING SUN
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->