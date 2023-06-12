Mental Floss

What's the Kennection? #66

By Ken Jennings

Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 3
Next

Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)e

1.  In The Terminator, the title robot consults a phone book to locate Angelenos with what last name?

— — — — — —

2.  Shakespeare’s Mark Antony famously eulogizes the dead Brutus as “the noblest” what “of them all”?

— — — — —

3.  What name is shared by the international airports in Billings, Montana and—more famously—Boston, Massachusetts?

— — — — —

4.  Which is the older of the two Jenner siblings on Keeping Up with the Kardashians?

— — — — — — —

5.  What jailhouse term for a makeshift blade may derive from a Romani word for knife or dagger?  

— — — —

ANSWERS ----->

Home/KENNECTIONS