What's the Kennection? #66
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)e
1. In The Terminator, the title robot consults a phone book to locate Angelenos with what last name?
— — — — — —
2. Shakespeare’s Mark Antony famously eulogizes the dead Brutus as “the noblest” what “of them all”?
— — — — —
3. What name is shared by the international airports in Billings, Montana and—more famously—Boston, Massachusetts?
— — — — —
4. Which is the older of the two Jenner siblings on Keeping Up with the Kardashians?
— — — — — — —
5. What jailhouse term for a makeshift blade may derive from a Romani word for knife or dagger?
— — — —
ANSWERS ----->