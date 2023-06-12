Mental Floss

What's the Kennection? #66

By Ken Jennings

1.  In The Terminator, the title robot consults a phone book to locate Angelenos with what last name?

CONNOR

2.  Shakespeare’s Mark Antony famously eulogizes the dead Brutus as “the noblest” what “of them all”?

ROMAN

3.  What name is shared by the international airports in Billings, Montana and—more famously—Boston, Massachusetts?

LOGAN

4.  Which is the older of the two Jenner siblings on Keeping Up with the Kardashians?

KENDALL

5.  What jailhouse term for a makeshift blade may derive from a Romani word for knife or dagger?  

SHIV

WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->

