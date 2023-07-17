What's the Kennection? #71
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)e
1. In what 1994 movie would you hear classic Jodie Foster lines like “Je'y kine'ey ga'inja” and “Chicka chicka chickabee”?
2. Which month is most commonly observed as LGBTQ Pride Month, largely to commemorate the Stonewall Riots?
3. In the Bible, who makes a molten calf out of golden earrings, announcing “These be thy gods!”, while his brother is away from camp?
4. During the Civil War, Union troops sang their own version of what song, beginning “Away down south in the land of traitors”?
5. Which brother was the youngest member of the singing Osmond family, though he wasn’t in the quintet’s original lineup?
