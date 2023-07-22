What's the Kennection? #72
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. What does the ‘G’ stand for GA, the IATA code for Indonesia’s national airline?
GARUDA
2. What 1990s sitcom, starring Charles S. Dutton as a garbage man, made TV history by broadcasting its entire second season live?
ROC
3. What Kansas university mascot derives historically from the state’s anti-slavery guerrillas of the Civil War era?
JAYHAWK
4. In July 2005, the fun, fun, fun ended after fifty years as the last convertible of what model name rolled off a Ford assembly line?
THUNDERBIRD
5. The Maricopa tribe lived in the Salt River Valley, now the “Valley of the Sun” where what U.S. state capital is located?
PHOENIX
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->