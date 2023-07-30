What's the Kennection? #73
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. At what L.A. attraction could you experience Jurassic World: The Ride, Minion Mayhem, and Moe’s Tavern?
2. What London site is usually assumed to be the “wooden O” referred to in Shakespeare’s prologue to Henry V?
3. The Mouseion complex was the home of what ancient institution, home to nearly half a million papyrus scrolls?
4. What building, home to the German federal parliament, was the site of the nation’s reunification ceremony on October 3, 1990?
5. In his famous 1831 novel set there, what landmark did Victor Hugo call “a vast symphony in stone”?
