What's the Kennection? #73

By Ken Jennings

Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

1.  At what L.A. attraction could you experience Jurassic World: The Ride, Minion Mayhem, and Moe’s Tavern?  

— — — — — — — — — // — — — — — — —

2.  What London site is usually assumed to be the “wooden O” referred to in Shakespeare’s prologue to Henry V

— — — // — — — — — // — — — — — — —

3.  The Mouseion complex was the home of what ancient institution, home to nearly half a million papyrus scrolls?  

— — — // — — — — — — — // — — // — — — — — — — — — —

4.  What building, home to the German federal parliament, was the site of the nation’s reunification ceremony on October 3, 1990?   

— — — // — — — — — — — — —

5.  In his famous 1831 novel set there, what landmark did Victor Hugo call “a vast symphony in stone”?

— — — — — // — — — —

